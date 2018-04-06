CSU hosts 'Art Walk' outreach project

Columbus police responded to reports of a possible shooting at Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Road Friday night.More >>
A long-time Davis Broadcasting radio veteran made an announcement to the tri-city area and radio listeners Friday.More >>
Columbus State University hosted its first Art Walk Friday as an outreach project as a partnership with local schools.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a possible shooting on 5th Ave. that took place Thursday, Apr. 5.More >>
The Uptown Spring Concert Series kicked off in Columbus Friday.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
