CSU hosts 'Art Walk' outreach project

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus State University hosted its first Art Walk Friday as an outreach project as a partnership with local schools.

Over 400 students from 11 school participated in the project. Four counties were represented to include schools from Alabama and Harris County.

The students had to create a piece centering on the topic, “Education is Key.”  Students used everything from paint and canvas to papier mache.  The participants who worked on the art piece were kindergartner through third grade.

"We are so thrilled at the artwork. We didn't give that many parameters. We gave the parameter of what education is,  so we wanted them to focus specifically on the idea of education and teachers and what they're doing in school," says Megan Hallissey, assistant professor of middle-grade education at Columbus State University.

The event afforded an opportunity for cross-curriculum as well as community involvement with ArtBeat of Columbus.  

