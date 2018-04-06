UPDATE: Victim ID'ed in fatal Pizza Hut shooting

The Muscogee County Republican party is hosting a non-partisan forum for candidates for mayor.More >>
The Muscogee County Republican party is hosting a non-partisan forum for candidates for mayor.More >>
Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange is holding several information sessions and hiring events to fill hundreds of positions.More >>
Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange is holding several information sessions and hiring events to fill hundreds of positions.More >>
Columbus police responded to reports of a possible shooting at Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Road Friday night.More >>
Columbus police responded to reports of a possible shooting at Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Road Friday night.More >>
Columbus police have located a missing teen.More >>
Columbus police have located a missing teen.More >>
Columbus High School parents were notified of a false threat Monday morning.More >>
Columbus High School parents were notified of a false threat Monday morning.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.More >>
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.More >>
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.More >>
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.More >>
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.More >>
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.More >>
The settlement stems from Toyota dealerships charging certain nonwhite customers higher interest rates on their auto loans than white customers.More >>
The settlement stems from Toyota dealerships charging certain nonwhite customers higher interest rates on their auto loans than white customers.More >>