UPDATE: Victim ID'ed in fatal Pizza Hut shooting - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Victim ID'ed in fatal Pizza Hut shooting

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police responded to reports of a possible shooting at Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Road Friday night. 

There were also reports of a stabbing.

Columbus police discovered 32-year-old Branden Denson had died from a gunshot wound.

The Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Cpl. R. Nicholas at (706) 225-4363 or robertnicholas@columbusga.org. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for details.

