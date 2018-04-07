Water main broken in Phenix City

There are reports that a water main in Phenix City has broken and is currently being fixed.

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe has confirmed that a water main has broken and the city is actively working to remedy the situation.

News Leader 9 is working to confirm where the broken main is located and to what extent there are water outages.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated as more information becomes available. Keep with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.

