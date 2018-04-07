Water main broken in Phenix City

There are reports that a water main in Phenix City has broken and is currently being fixed.More >>
Columbus police responded to reports of a possible shooting at Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Road Friday night.More >>
Columbus State University hosted its first Art Walk Friday as an outreach project and partnership with local schools.More >>
A long-time Davis Broadcasting radio veteran made an announcement to the tri-city area and radio listeners Friday.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a possible shooting on 5th Ave. that took place Thursday, Apr. 5.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
Annette Rosenow needed help moving her dogs and enlisted the help of a couple she found on Craigslist. Police are now searching for the unidentified woman.More >>
