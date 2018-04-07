Water main broken in Phenix City - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Water main broken in Phenix City

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
Phenix City Alabama (Source: WTVM) Phenix City Alabama (Source: WTVM)
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) -

There are reports that a water main in Phenix City has broken and is currently being fixed.

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe has confirmed that a water main has broken and the city is actively working to remedy the situation.

News Leader 9 is working to confirm where the broken main is located and to what extent there are water outages.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated as more information becomes available. Keep with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.

  Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  Father arrested for killing 5-year-old son

    A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.

  Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

