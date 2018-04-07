Hooch Parade urges community members to have a fun-filled day

A day of fun and creativity filled the streets of Uptown Columbus today at the 4th annual Hooch Parade.More >>
A day of fun and creativity filled the streets of Uptown Columbus today at the 4th annual Hooch Parade.More >>
There are reports that a water main in Phenix City has broken and is currently being fixed.More >>
There are reports that a water main in Phenix City has broken and is currently being fixed.More >>
Columbus police responded to reports of a possible shooting at Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Road Friday night.More >>
Columbus police responded to reports of a possible shooting at Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Road Friday night.More >>
Columbus State University hosted its first Art Walk Friday as an outreach project and partnership with local schools.More >>
Columbus State University hosted its first Art Walk Friday as an outreach project and partnership with local schools.More >>
A long-time Davis Broadcasting radio veteran made an announcement to the tri-city area and radio listeners Friday.More >>
A long-time Davis Broadcasting radio veteran made an announcement to the tri-city area and radio listeners Friday.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.More >>
A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after a car wrecked into a Taco Bell dumpster in Moultrie Saturday morning.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after a car wrecked into a Taco Bell dumpster in Moultrie Saturday morning.More >>