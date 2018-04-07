Hooch Parade urges community members to have a fun-filled day

A day of fun and creativity filled the streets of Uptown Columbus today at the 4th annual Hooch Parade.

“It’s just a chance to be a kid again and have fun and bring some joy to other people,” said Alice Spengler, a parade-goer.

All starting from the Springer Opera House and going up Broadway, the Hooch Parade is all about showing off any kind of character or creature you can possibly imagine all to exemplify togetherness.

“There’s just so much hatred in the world these days," said Steve Scott, the creator of the Hooch Parade. "I wanted to have a parade where we could all be silly and have fun, so it’s all about joy.”

From horn-tooters, dinosaurs, fairies and other fun, eccentric characters, all that was asked of parade-goers was to keep it fun and express their selves.

“I just really like being silly, I’m a music teacher, I like to have a lot of fun and it just seemed like a great idea,” said Amy Way, a parade-goer.

“I always wanted to be a blonde. So, hey, this was my chance to put it all together and have some fun," said Spengler.

“I am a warrior princess with Ms. Kitty Wow-wow, card dealer from the old long-range saloon,” said a pair of parade-goers embracing the spirit of creativity.

Overall, it was a fun-filled day for folks to bring the whole family out and, as parade organizers like to say, be totally goofy.

