Thunder in the Valley Air Show showcases high-flying stunts

During the Thunder in the Valley Air Show, you can expect to see big thrills, tricks in the sky and high flying performances.More >>
A day of fun and creativity filled the streets of Uptown Columbus today at the 4th annual Hooch Parade.More >>
There are reports that a water main in Phenix City has broken and is currently being fixed.More >>
Columbus police responded to reports of a possible shooting at Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Road Friday night.More >>
Columbus State University hosted its first Art Walk Friday as an outreach project and partnership with local schools.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.More >>
A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.More >>
The settlement stems from Toyota dealerships charging certain nonwhite customers higher interest rates on their auto loans than white customers.More >>
