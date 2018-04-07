Columbus organization offers insight into financial planning

The Columbus chapter of a nationwide group of professional women hosting their own seminar this morning with the goal being to help locals come up with a financial plan that will help them keep earning money down the road.

An in-depth look into the best strategies on financial planning and an open forum and workshop for dozens of interested men and women in Columbus.

The reason they are here is to find out how they can take the dollars they earn and make them grow.

“Financial planning can be done by anyone. It’s not something that’s very difficult. It’s not out of reach. All you have to do is be in tune and be in touch,” said Hyacinth Henderson, a financial advisor.

The Greater Columbus chapter of the Business and Professional Women’s Club invited other professionals to listen to what Henderson had to share.

Henderson says knowing when to make investments in property and real estate is important and that it can lead to financial security in the long-term.

“I’m always interested in having enough resources to take care of what we need,” said David Boyce, a workshop attendee. “I don’t think I’m going to win the lottery anytime soon…mainly reinforced establishing priorities and looking at the long-range versus the short-range.”

