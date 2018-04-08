Former Development Authority of Columbus chairman passes away

The Muscogee Co. Coroner’s Office has confirmed that former Development Authority of Columbus chairman and businessman Dick Ellis has passed away.

Coroner Buddy Bryan said Ellis passed away at some point late last night, Apr. 7.

Ellis was instrumental in bringing numerous jobs to Columbus with companies like AFS America and a KIA supplier, DongNam Tech.

