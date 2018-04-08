Olympian gives tips to Columbus roller derby team

The Muscogee Roller Girls got the chance of a lifetime to train alongside a 2018 winter games Olympian—Erin Jackson.More >>
The Muscogee Co. Coroner’s Office has confirmed that former Development Authority of Columbus chairman Dick Ellis has passed away.More >>
The Columbus chapter of a nationwide group of professional women hosting their own seminar this morning with the goal being to help locals come up with a financial plan that will help them keep earning money down the road.More >>
During the Thunder in the Valley Air Show, you can expect to see big thrills, tricks in the sky and high flying performances.More >>
A day of fun and creativity filled the streets of Uptown Columbus today at the 4th annual Hooch Parade.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...More >>
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The sheriff’s office said identification would likely be done through DNA testing, which could take weeks.More >>
