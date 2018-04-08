Olympian gives tips to Columbus roller derby team

The Muscogee Roller Girls got the chance of a lifetime to train alongside a 2018 winter games Olympian—Erin Jackson.

Local speed and derby skaters heard the news of the Olympian coming to town and the Roller Girls put on a sold-out clinic to learn the speed of a professional.

The goal is to absorb all they can to better their upcoming season.

“A jammer has to get through a pack of women, of 10 women. Some of them are for them and some of them are against them so there’s offense and defense being played at the same time as the jammer tries to get through the pack and around the track to score points," said Liz Wise, one of the Roller Girls.

Jackson was already well known in the skating community as the first African-American woman to make the U.S Olympic long track speed skating team after transitioning from roller skating to the ice.

“It feels pretty awesome, I didn’t really think it would happen this quickly. So, it was defiantly a surprise, but it feels great to be called an Olympian,” said Jackson.

Today, Jackson spent the day teaching her techniques for speed and the Roller Girls team could not have been more appreciative.

“We want to be faster blockers, we want to be more agile, we want to be stronger and I’m super excited today to get on the track with her and learn things not only for myself but to take back to my fellow skaters,” said a pair of roller derby skaters.

And the roller girls say they are ready to get back in the rink right here at home. Their first home game in two years is at the Columbus Civic Center Aug. 25.

