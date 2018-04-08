Olympian gives tips to Columbus roller derby team - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Olympian gives tips to Columbus roller derby team

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Muscogee Roller Girls Facebook) (Source: Muscogee Roller Girls Facebook)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Muscogee Roller Girls got the chance of a lifetime to train alongside a 2018 winter games Olympian—Erin Jackson.

Local speed and derby skaters heard the news of the Olympian coming to town and the Roller Girls put on a sold-out clinic to learn the speed of a professional.

The goal is to absorb all they can to better their upcoming season.

“A jammer has to get through a pack of women, of 10 women. Some of them are for them and some of them are against them so there’s offense and defense being played at the same time as the jammer tries to get through the pack and around the track to score points," said Liz Wise, one of the Roller Girls.

Jackson was already well known in the skating community as the first African-American woman to make the U.S Olympic long track speed skating team after transitioning from roller skating to the ice.

“It feels pretty awesome, I didn’t really think it would happen this quickly. So, it was defiantly a surprise, but it feels great to be called an Olympian,” said Jackson.

Today, Jackson spent the day teaching her techniques for speed and the Roller Girls team could not have been more appreciative.

“We want to be faster blockers, we want to be more agile, we want to be stronger and I’m super excited today to get on the track with her and learn things not only for myself but to take back to my fellow skaters,” said a pair of roller derby skaters.

And the roller girls say they are ready to get back in the rink right here at home. Their first home game in two years is at the Columbus Civic Center Aug. 25.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    More >>

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    More >>

  • Trump warns Assad: 'Big price to pay' for fatal Syria attack

    Trump warns Assad: 'Big price to pay' for fatal Syria attack

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-04-08 13:48:21 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-04-08 21:03:10 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...

    President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and rescuers that poison gas was used.

    More >>

  • Teacher files police report after child with autism hits her

    Teacher files police report after child with autism hits her

    Sunday, April 8 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-04-08 07:12:18 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-04-08 07:12:18 GMT
    The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction. (Source: KRQE/CNN)The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction. (Source: KRQE/CNN)

    The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.

    More >>

    The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly