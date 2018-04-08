Auburn University's competitive flying group competes

One of Auburn's lesser-known competitive teams is preparing to take off for competition.

The War Eagle Flying Team, Auburn's competitive flying group, placed second at regionals. The event was hosted at the Auburn airport

“My freshman year, we didn’t even get to compete at nationals," said the team's President Hampton McDonald. "To come back two years later and be ninth in the nation.”

The events at the national competition are ones that challenge the pilots' ability to perform under a variety of circumstances.

“I think what it does is have you focus on safety and it challenges you to think outside the box,” explains Auburn's Women in Aviation Vice President Megan Brown.

One of those competitions simulates landing without an engine.

“You were simulating an engine failure so you put your engine to idle and then come in and touch down without any power,” she says.

Other events at the competition include cross-country flight and pre-flight inspection among others.

The competition, however, is not all work and no play, one event at the competition involves actually throwing objects out of the plane.

“You have a pilot trying to help a partner throw the thing out of the window and on a target,” says Brown.

