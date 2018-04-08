Columbus organization aims to empower women through 'Gal's Gala'

One Columbus organization is aiming to empower all women in the Fountain City. The CherAmi Farms Community Outreach Program hosted the Gal's Gala at Outskirts Sports Bar and Grill on Sunday.

Representatives say it is an opportunity to shed light on powerful female figures in the community by giving the floor to local female talent, guest speakers, and food.

“We’ve invited a bunch of women entrepreneurs, business owners, we have CPD here and teachers. Anything like that as an empowerment type of situation or position,” says event organizer Jeremy Carter.

All proceeds will help benefit the Horsemanship Program that uses horses to mentor at-risk girls in the community. Those who gave presentations at the Gala say it is a way to encourage the next generation.



“We need to reach our youth. A lot of times they may feel neglected or they don’t have anyone to talk to, so I think it’s really big to have something like this to engage them in to see where they’re at. It’s also to give them advice and words of encouragement,” says Speaker Sherricka Day.

The CherAmi Farms Community Outreach Program says the funds will go toward using horses to help those in the community.

