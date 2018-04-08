Families have a fun-filled day at Columbus’ Spring Fling fair

Hundreds of families made the most of a sunny day by spending some quality time together at Spring Fling 2018.

A great way to wrap up the weekend, families across the Chattahoochee Valley continue coming down to the Columbus Civic Center to enjoy the fair.

“I usually don’t ride anything, but [my daughter’s] favorite is the carousel!” said Laura Washington, a mother enjoying the day with her family.

When asked what her favorite ride was, Washington said, “I think it’s the teacups.”

“The first ride we rode is the Mantis,” said McKenzye Esco, a fair-goer. “It took us upside down and it was really fun. I thought I was about to fall out of the seat because it was holding me back.”

“There’s a ride that I want to ride next! It’s the California Surfer.” said Kursten Chesley, another fair-goer.

“It’s good because you don’t have to travel far, it’s inexpensive. And it’s around her birthday, so after her birthday festivities, it’s always something to close out her weekend,” said Washington.

The Spring Fling fair runs through Sunday, Apr. 15.

