Columbus church looking to help in the fight against sex trafficking

One church ministry in Columbus is looking to help in the fight against human trafficking.

Sunday, The Abundant Life Church held a Gospel Extravaganza to bring people together and spread awareness to the issues that they say are prevalent in Columbus.

“We’re in this not scared to speak out about some of the issues that are taking place. You have to have that kind of edge in you when you want to expose the truth,” says Bishop-Elect Franklin Porterfield.

They say they have brought in different Councilmen in Columbus to push the vision and bring awareness to the issues of prostitution and human trafficking.

They say it is all about reaching into the community to help 'stop the bleeding.'

“We brought Stop the Bleeding Ministry here, so we can expose human and sex trafficking which is a modern day slavery,” says Geraldine Boon-Porterfield.

Over a hundred people showed up for the Gospel Extravaganza.

Representatives with Abundant Life Church says they think this event will spark change in the foreseeable future.

“Columbus is in for a big change I believe, and I think that we are a part of it,” says Franklin.

