FIRST TO ALERT: Soggy to start the work week with 80s returning by Friday. Forecast here.

We're starting off this work week with soggy weather as we'll see light rain and misty conditions through the lunch hour. Clouds will stick around the afternoon but we should be a bit drier for the afternoon/evening.
Temperatures will stay below average today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Isolated showers are possible early Tuesday but clouds and rain clear Tuesday afternoon and highs reach near 70. A warming trend takes highs into the upper 70s by Thursday with Friday topping out near 80.
Going into the weekend we'll track our next rain maker into the area bringing rain and storms both days. As it stands right now the higher coverage of rain looks to be on Sunday but stay tuned as models aren't in much agreement yet. Things cool down behind the weekend rain and we start off next week in the low 60s.
WEATHER RADIO WEDNESDAY: Mark your calendars! Our next weather radio programming event will be this Wednesday, April 11th from 10-2 pm ET at the Walgreens on Crawford Road in Phenix City. You can buy a weather radio there, or bring one from home! We just ask that you bring or buy 3 AA batteries.
One church ministry in Columbus is looking to help in the fight against human trafficking.More >>
Hundreds of families made the most of a sunny day by spending some quality time together at Spring Fling 2018.More >>
One Columbus organization is aiming to empower all women in the Fountain City.More >>
The Muscogee Roller Girls got the chance of a lifetime to train alongside a 2018 winter games Olympian—Erin Jackson.More >>
One of Auburn's lesser-known competitive teams is preparing to take off for competition.More >>
Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.More >>
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.More >>
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.More >>
An Ada, Oklahoma first grader opened her reader textbook to find an unexpected name written inside: Blake Shelton.More >>
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.More >>
