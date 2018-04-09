FIRST TO ALERT: Soggy to start the work week with 80s returning by Friday. Forecast here.

We're starting off this work week with soggy weather as we'll see light rain and misty conditions through the lunch hour. Clouds will stick around the afternoon but we should be a bit drier for the afternoon/evening.

Temperatures will stay below average today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Isolated showers are possible early Tuesday but clouds and rain clear Tuesday afternoon and highs reach near 70. A warming trend takes highs into the upper 70s by Thursday with Friday topping out near 80.

Going into the weekend we'll track our next rain maker into the area bringing rain and storms both days. As it stands right now the higher coverage of rain looks to be on Sunday but stay tuned as models aren't in much agreement yet. Things cool down behind the weekend rain and we start off next week in the low 60s.

WEATHER RADIO WEDNESDAY: Mark your calendars! Our next weather radio programming event will be this Wednesday, April 11th from 10-2 pm ET at the Walgreens on Crawford Road in Phenix City. You can buy a weather radio there, or bring one from home! We just ask that you bring or buy 3 AA batteries.

Get more on the forecast while your on-the-go with our FREE WTVM weather app, available for download here. It's also a great place to stream our newscasts if you can't make it to a TV.

