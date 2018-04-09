No threat found at Columbus High School; threat was confused with school in New Mexico

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus High School parents were notified of a false threat Monday morning.

"Last night we received notification of a possible threat to a high school with the initials "CHS" accompanied with a picture," the high school stated in a release.

According to the school, a picture was from a school threat out of New Mexico at Clovis High School. The false threat was investigated locally and no evidence was found to support a threat to Columbus High School.

Columbus High School is not and was never being threatened.

“We take all information seriously, so we have increased security presence on campus and we will monitor everything closely as we always do,” the school stated in a release.

