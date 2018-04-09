UPDATE: Columbus missing teen returns home in good health

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have located a missing teen.

Shaikeem Cook, 16, was last seen in the area of Woodland Drive on March 22, 2018 before he went missing.

Police say Shaikeem returned home and is in good health.

No other details are available at this time.

