Muscogee Co. Republican party to host forum for mayor candidates

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Republican party is hosting a non-partisan forum for candidates running for mayor.

Columbus voters who attend will get the chance to get an early look at the mayoral candidates, plus ask questions and hear more about their vision for the city.

This forum is Tuesday evening from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. EST at the Doubletree Hotel on Sidney Simons Boulevard.

This event is free, however, dinner will be served for $15 dollars a person with a reservation.

