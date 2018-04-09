OPD searching for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The Opelika Police Department is searching for a murder suspect that claimed the life of 37-year-old Nathaniel Gibson on March 30, 2018 on Chester Avenue.

The Opelika Police Department is looking for 20-year-old Moses Marques Edwards, also known as “Moe.” There is an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

He is described as being 6’04” tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

If you have any information about Edwards please call OPD at (334) 705-5220.

Edwards is considered armed and dangerous.

