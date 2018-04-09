LaGrange improves utility bill pay efficiency

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The City of LaGrange implemented several small changes over the weekend to its utility office at City Hall to help improve its customer service and overall efficiency.

The bill payment process will now be separated from the application process allowing for a quicker flow for customers. Staff will be more visible when customers walk into the building.

The changes will allow for better customer service in person and on the phone.

“We wanted to improve the customer service experience,” said City of LaGrange Utilities Director Patrick Bowie. “Because of these changes we are able to free up an additional staff member and double our capacity to answer phone calls.”

The construction began Friday evening with all staff on hand to help in the process.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.