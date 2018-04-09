Utility officials say 'old infrastructure' causing water issues in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Water is restored after thousands in Phenix City were left without it over the weekend.

Phenix City locals experienced the unthinkable. There were two water main breaks over the last week.

Most recently, thousands were without water after a main break on 36th Avenue near Idle Hour Park. The break happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

City officials say it took 12 hours to repair, but one break wasn’t the only thing causing issues for homeowners.

“In addition to the big break, we did have several other small breaks we had to get crews out on to repair," said Phenix City Utilities Manager Stephen Smith.

Smith says crews worked through the night Saturday and Sunday to finally have water restored.

“It's old infrastructure," said Smith. “We’ve replaced close to 100,000 linear feet online since 2009.”

Smith says some pipes over 100 years old lay underground in the city. Almost 10 years ago, the city implemented a program to replace lines yearly as funds allow.

With the breaks over the weekend, the pressure wasn’t lost, therefore there was no need for a boil water advisory like last week. According to utility officials, they will continue to replace some of the older cast iron water piping with newer materials going forward.

“Every water system in every city has occasional breaks in the lines," said Smith.

Smith said the city called Columbus Water Works in for assistance and he is grateful for their help and he hopes they have no further water complications for home and business owners.

