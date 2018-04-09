Muscogee Co. School Board candidate withdraws from race

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Muscogee County School Board candidate has withdrawn from the District 6 school board race.

Robert Roth will no longer be a contender in the race due to unforeseen circumstances, according to the Director of Elections and Registration, Nancy Boren.

"There were some unexpected and unpredictable events that have transpired in our family that requires my full-time attention," Roth stated. "It is with great regret that I withdraw but family comes first."

He also released the following statement explaining some ideas he wanted to bring to the table:

"I truly believe in self-less service and sacrifice when serving in a public position such as this...and was hoping to have the opportunity to serve in exactly that manner. Education -- beginning at the youngest age possible, coupled with strong leadership at the Principal levels with site based budgets, along with community involvement for transforming our schools from simple places of public education to places that serve struggling families (such as the Harlem Children's Zone project in NYC) were just a few of ideas I was looking to bring to the table."

Roth says he plans to run in some capacity in the future.

The other two candidates are Eddie Obleton and Mark Cantrell.

