MCSD announces its 2018 high school graduation schedule

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District has announced its high school graduation schedule.

Here is the following schedule:

Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Early College of Columbus High School – 4 p.m.

George Washington Carver High School – 6 p.m.

William Henry Spencer High School – 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 24, 2018

Northside High School – 4 p.m.

Kendrick High School – 6:30 p.m.

Columbus High School – 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 25, 2018

Catapult Academy – 1:30 p.m.

William Henry Shaw High School – 3:30 p.m.

Hardaway High School – 5:30 p.m.

Jordan Vocational High School – 8 p.m.

All ceremonies will be held at the Columbus Civic Center and News Leader 9 will live stream each graduation.

