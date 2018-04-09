MCSD announces its 2018 high school graduation schedule - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

MCSD announces its 2018 high school graduation schedule

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District has announced its high school graduation schedule.

Here is the following schedule:

Tuesday, May 22, 2018

  • Early College of Columbus High School – 4 p.m.
  • George Washington Carver High School – 6 p.m.
  • William Henry Spencer High School – 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 24, 2018

  • Northside High School – 4 p.m.
  • Kendrick High School – 6:30 p.m.
  • Columbus High School – 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 25, 2018

  • Catapult Academy – 1:30 p.m.
  • William Henry Shaw High School – 3:30 p.m.
  • Hardaway High School – 5:30 p.m.
  • Jordan Vocational High School – 8 p.m.

All ceremonies will be held at the Columbus Civic Center and News Leader 9 will live stream each graduation. 

