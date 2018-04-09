WATCH LIVE at 8:30 p.m.: Columbus High School graduation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District has announced its high school graduation schedule and News Leader 9 is live streaming each graduation online.

You can watch the graduations live here.

Here is the following schedule:

Thursday, May 24, 2018

Northside High School – 4 p.m.

Kendrick High School – 6:30 p.m.

Columbus High School – 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 25, 2018

Catapult Academy – 1:30 p.m.

William Henry Shaw High School – 3:30 p.m.

Hardaway High School – 5:30 p.m.

Jordan Vocational High School – 8 p.m.

Harris County High School's graduation will be on Saturday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

Here is a list of valedictorians and salutatorians in the Muscogee County School District.

All ceremonies will be held at the Columbus Civic Center.

