WATCH LIVE at 8:30 p.m.: Columbus High School graduation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District has announced its high school graduation schedule and News Leader 9 is live streaming each graduation online. 

You can watch the graduations live here. 

Here is the following schedule:

Thursday, May 24, 2018

  • Northside High School – 4 p.m.
  • Kendrick High School – 6:30 p.m.
  • Columbus High School – 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 25, 2018

  • Catapult Academy – 1:30 p.m.
  • William Henry Shaw High School – 3:30 p.m.
  • Hardaway High School – 5:30 p.m.
  • Jordan Vocational High School – 8 p.m.

Harris County High School's graduation will be on Saturday, May 19 at  10 a.m.

Here is a list of valedictorians and salutatorians in the Muscogee County School District. 

All ceremonies will be held at the Columbus Civic Center.

