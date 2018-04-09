U.S. Speaker Paul Ryan makes quick visit to Columbus, meets with CPD

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – News Leader 9 has confirmed that U.S. Speaker Paul Ryan was in Columbus on Monday.

According to Cyle Mims, TSYS' Media Relations person, Ryan stopped by to visit the TSYS campus.

Ryan also took some time out of his day to pose for a group photo with the local police officers who worked to protect and escort him through town on his quiet trip.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.