Columbus suspects arrested after cell phone video found of child exploitation

Two suspects in Columbus are facing charges of child molestation and sexual exploitation of a child after a cell phone video was discovered.

According to police, a cellular store clerk discovered a video of a child engaged in a sexual act with the 30-year-old suspect, Mahlon Dyer.

Dyer was arrested April 5 and is charged with felony sexual exploitation of a child, felony child molestation, and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects. Dyer is in jail on a $58,307.26 bond.

Amanda French, 29, was also arrested April 4 and is charged with child molestation and computer pornography child exploitation. French is also in jail on a $46,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.