Columbus suspects arrested after cell phone video found of child - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus suspects arrested after cell phone video found of child exploitation

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Roslyn Giles, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Two suspects in Columbus are facing charges of child molestation and sexual exploitation of a child after a cell phone video was discovered.

According to police, a cellular store clerk discovered a video of a child engaged in a sexual act with the 30-year-old suspect, Mahlon Dyer.

Dyer was arrested April 5 and is charged with felony sexual exploitation of a child, felony child molestation, and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects. Dyer is in jail on a $58,307.26 bond.

Amanda French, 29, was also arrested April 4 and is charged with child molestation and computer pornography child exploitation. French is also in jail on a $46,000 bond. 

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly