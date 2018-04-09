CSU students wins national music competition

The Muscogee County Republican Party is hosting a nonpartisan forum Tuesday for those running for the mayor of Columbus.More >>
A Columbus State University Schwob School of Music Student is the winner of a national award for music artists.More >>
Water is restored after thousands in Phenix City were left without it over the weekend.More >>
Two suspects in Columbus are facing charges of child molestation and sexual exploitation of a child after a cell phone video was discovered.More >>
Teachers and robotics experts at the Maneuver Center of Excellence spent quality time engaging with bright young minds, showing them the dozens of opportunities a career in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) can bring, including making a machine of their own.More >>
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at Ole Miss.More >>
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.More >>
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.More >>
The settlement stems from Toyota dealerships charging certain nonwhite customers higher interest rates on their auto loans than white customers.More >>
