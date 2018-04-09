CSU students wins national music competition

A Columbus State University Schwob School of Music Student is the winner of a national award for music artists.

Eder Rivera, a resident of San Pedro Sula was named the winner of the national 2018 Yamaha Young Performing Artists (YYPA) Competition. Rivera is one of only 11 musicians selected nationwide to earn this distinction this year.

Rivera began his musical studies at the age of 13 at the Victoriano Lopez Music School in Honduras. There, he performed at the International Music festival Concierto de Maestros with members of the Munich Philharmonic. He has also performed in various masterclasses and won many international prizes to include first place in the Texas Double Reed Society Oboe Young Artist Competition 2016.

Rivera was named one the best young musicians of his generation in Honduras at the Musica para la Juventud.

YYPA honors promising classical, jazz, and contemporary music artists between the ages of 18 and 22. The program is conducted by the Band and Orchestral of Yamaha Corporation of America, the world’s largest musical instrument manufacturer.

“For 30 years, the YYPA program has been a significant opportunity for young musicians who are embarking on a career as a professional musician, and one of the most visible ways that Yamaha offers unrivaled support for music education,” said John Wittmann, director of education and artist relations, Yamaha.

River and the other 2018 YYPA winners will receive an all-expense paid trip to the YYPA Celebration Weekend at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana from June 25 to June 30. Winners will attend workshops and clinics designed to help launch a professional career, gain media exposure, perform in front of thousands.

