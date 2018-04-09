Muscogee Co. Republican Party hosts mayoral candidate 'meet and greet'

The Muscogee County Republican Party is hosting a nonpartisan forum Tuesday for those running for the mayor of Columbus.

Attendees will hear more about the candidates’ vision for the city and will be given the opportunity to ask questions.

The forum takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel on Sidney Simons Boulevard. Dinner will be served for $15 per person with a reservation.

The event is free to attend.

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.