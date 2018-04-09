Columbus music scene mourns after shooting death of rising rap artist

People closely involved in the Columbus music scene is mourning the loss of one of the city's budding star.

Columbus police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that happened at a local Pizza Hut April 6.

The shooting resulted in the death of a popular and rising music artist, 32-year-old Brandon Denson. Denson was also known as “Billion Dollar BD.”

Throughout his career, Denson generated thousands of followers and supporters through his music, videos, and performances.

Radio DJ and on-air personality, John Marshall, says there will be on-air tributes to honor Denson will play throughout the week on Foxie 105, a local hip-hop and R&B station.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

If you have information, you are urged to contact police at (706) 653-3100.

