GUEST SEGMENT: BBB warns on continuous IRS phone scams

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

IRS phone scams continue to be a problem for many consumers. 

Consumers are reporting how scammers demand money and even threaten with jail time if they do not pay up. Local police and the Better Business Bureau say such consequences will never happen.

Kelvin Collins, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia, gives tips on how to stay protected from such ploys and addresses the following:

  • How consumers can tell the difference between the IRS and a scammer
  • Words to avoid when answering a phone call from someone you don’t know
  • How to avoid being contacted by scammers

