Teams prep for upcoming Best Ranger Competition at Ft. Benning

Follow all of the news happening on Fort Benning.More >>
Follow all of the news happening on Fort Benning.More >>
Fort Benning will host the Best Ranger Competition this weekend and begin prepping for the event Monday.More >>
Fort Benning will host the Best Ranger Competition this weekend and begin prepping for the event Monday.More >>
IRS phone scams continue to be a problem for many consumers.More >>
IRS phone scams continue to be a problem for many consumers.More >>
People closely involved in the Columbus music scene is mourning the loss of one of the city's budding star.More >>
People closely involved in the Columbus music scene is mourning the loss of one of the city's budding star.More >>
The Muscogee County Republican Party is hosting a nonpartisan forum Tuesday for those running for the mayor of Columbus.More >>
The Muscogee County Republican Party is hosting a nonpartisan forum Tuesday for those running for the mayor of Columbus.More >>
A Columbus State University Schwob School of Music Student is the winner of a national award for music artists.More >>
A Columbus State University Schwob School of Music Student is the winner of a national award for music artists.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."More >>
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday. "I find so much emptiness in my heart, I don't think I will ever be able to fill it," Razman Gelca said, "you ask why we went this way, its the least i can do for her."More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday. "I find so much emptiness in my heart, I don't think I will ever be able to fill it," Razman Gelca said, "you ask why we went this way, its the least i can do for her."More >>
This isn't the first time Ed Currie, who owns the PuckerButt Pepper Company where the super-hot chilis are grown, has had the honor of claiming of the hottest pepper in the world.More >>
This isn't the first time Ed Currie, who owns the PuckerButt Pepper Company where the super-hot chilis are grown, has had the honor of claiming of the hottest pepper in the world.More >>
The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.More >>
The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.More >>