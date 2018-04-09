Teams prep for upcoming Best Ranger Competition at Ft. Benning - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Teams prep for upcoming Best Ranger Competition at Ft. Benning

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) -

Fort Benning will host the Best Ranger Competition this weekend and began preparing for the event Monday.

Teams from all across the country checked in, performed gear prep, and made sure they have what is needed to compete in a fair and safe manner.

“There are 50 teams out there and they want to win. They want to win and they train to win. Some won’t make it past the first day but the next year might win it all,” says Travis Cornwall, a Best Ranger team member.

This year’s competition will feature a Coast Guard team.

Overall, the competition is to force participants to become better and stronger. 

