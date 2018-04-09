Suspect wanted in Lanett for trying to steal cash register from - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Suspect wanted in Lanett for trying to steal cash register from a donut shop

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
LANETT, AL (WTVM) -

A suspect is wanted in Lanett after trying to steal a cash register from a donut shop.

According to police, a man entered Daylight Donuts on South Gilmer Avenue at approximately 6 a.m. on April 9 and attempted to steal a cash register. Police say the man fled the scene after confronting employees.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, please call the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-2146, Sgt. Phillip Hancock at 334-644-5269, or Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.

