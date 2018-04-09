Georgia 'Stop the Bleed' program introduced at MCSD board meeting

A national program was introduced to the Muscogee County School District Monday night during Tuesday night’s work session.

The Georgia “Stop the Bleed,’ program puts bleeding control kits in schools and trains teachers on how to use them. The program comes on the heels of mass school shootings as a way to help victims before paramedics arrive.

"When there’s an active shooter, the scene has to be secure before first responders can come in and be able to save lives. This puts the lifesaving capabilities in the hand of the immediate responder so they're able to take care of business for the patient," says Billy Kinkle, system planner of the Georgia Trauma Commission.

At Monday’s meeting, the board al received an award for passing all requirements to being accredited by the AdvancED Accreditation Committee through June 2023.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.