Thousands attend 21st annual Thunder in the Valley Airshow

Sam, also known as Elvis, was one of the many people who stopped by News Leader 9’s tent at Thunder in the Valley this past weekend.

Thousands came out for the air show that was held at the Columbus Airport. This year marked the 21st year for the event which has given out more than $800,000 over the years to local charities to include the Boys Scouts.

Despite a rainy start Saturday, the event ended with lots of sunshine Sunday evening. Organizers say Thunder in the Valley was a huge success.

