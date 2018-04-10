Forum to introduce state Democratic candidates to be held in Euf - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Forum to introduce state Democratic candidates to be held in Eufaula

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Facebook, @barbourcountydemocraticwomen1) (Source: Facebook, @barbourcountydemocraticwomen1)
EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) -

The Democratic Women of Barbour County will host all Democratic governor candidates Tuesday.

A forum will take place at 4 p.m. at the Carnegie Public Library in Eufaula.  Candidates for attorney general, secretary of state, and those running in the state school board will also be in attendance.  

