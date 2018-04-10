FIRST TO ALERT: Plan on sunshine this afternoon! Tuesday's forecast here.

We're still under a mostly cloudy sky this morning with a few light showers. By mid-morning the rain should be to our east with clouds clearing through the afternoon. Highs today will be in the low 70s.
Sunshine and warmer weather will be the story through Thursday with highs reaching the upper 70s Thursday afternoon. We return to the 80s by Friday but we also bring in a few clouds ahead of our weekend system.
Rain and storms are possible late Saturday night into Sunday with Sunday seeing the higher coverage of rain. Timing and storm chances will become clearer over the coming days. Temperatures are expected to dip again behind this rain. Sunday will top out near 70 with highs Monday in the low 60s. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s and 40s for Monday and Tuesday morning.
WEATHER RADIO WEDNESDAY: Mark your calendars! Our next weather radio programming event will be this Wednesday, April 11th from 10-2 pm ET at the Walgreens on Crawford Road in Phenix City. You can buy a weather radio there, or bring one from home! We just ask that you bring or buy 3 AA batteries.
