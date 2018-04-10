LaGrange man arrested for possessing $45K worth of methamphetamine

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division completed a month-long investigation targeting a methamphetamine dealer from the Teaver Road area.

On April 7 around 12:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office stopped 40-year-old Ryan Gorman of LaGrange on I-85 while he was transporting around two pounds of methamphetamine and some Clonazepam pills back to Troup County from the Atlanta area.

A Smith and Wesson .380 caliber was also found in the vehicle, which Gorman is forbidden to possess as a convicted felon.

The approximate street value of the methamphetamine was $45,000.

Gorman was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV narcotic (Clonazepam), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, and driving with a suspended registration.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.