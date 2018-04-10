LaGrange man arrested for possessing $45K worth of methamphetamine

Attorneys representing a student reportedly body-slammed by a school district employee in 2016, will host a news conference to discuss the latest changes they plan to make in court.More >>
Attorneys representing a student reportedly body-slammed by a school district employee in 2016, will host a news conference to discuss the latest changes they plan to make in court.More >>
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division completed a month-long investigation targeting a methamphetamine dealer from the Teaver Road area.More >>
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division completed a month-long investigation targeting a methamphetamine dealer from the Teaver Road area.More >>
A national program was introduced to the Muscogee County School District Monday night during Monday night’s work session.More >>
A national program was introduced to the Muscogee County School District Monday night during Monday night’s work session.More >>
The Democratic Women of Barbour County will host all Democratic governor candidates Tuesday.More >>
The Democratic Women of Barbour County will host all Democratic governor candidates Tuesday.More >>
People closely involved in the Columbus music scene are mourning the loss of one of the city's budding stars.More >>
People closely involved in the Columbus music scene are mourning the loss of one of the city's budding stars.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
Adults dropped girls from the balcony to bystanders below as the flames consumed the dance studio and the balcony they were standing on.More >>
Adults dropped girls from the balcony to bystanders below as the flames consumed the dance studio and the balcony they were standing on.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
After two dogs were sent to the wrong cities, the airline says they are investigating but believe the person who dropped off the dogs made the mix up.More >>
After two dogs were sent to the wrong cities, the airline says they are investigating but believe the person who dropped off the dogs made the mix up.More >>