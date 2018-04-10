Memorial service scheduled Monday for father, son who drowned in Bibb Pond

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A memorial service will be held Tuesday for the Columbus father and son who died after drowning in Bibb Pond.

Ryan Rabon, 27, and his 4-year-old son Beau died after the child fell into the water and his father jumped in to save him.

This happened two weeks ago while both were out fishing. Their bodies were discovered by recovery teams days later.

The memorial service is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Cascade Hills Church.

