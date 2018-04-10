Columbus police officer added to lawsuit after family says student was body slammed

Montravious Thomas after the incident in the hospital (Source: Family)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Attorneys representing a student reportedly body-slammed by a school district employee in 2016, hosted a news conference to discuss the latest changes they plan to make in court.

Lawyers representing Montravious Thomas and his family, have filed a motion to add another defendant to a list of names already included in the lawsuit.

Attorney Renee Tucker, a member of the firm Forest B. Johnson & Associates, her office filed a motion to add Lt. Consuelo Askew of the Columbus Police Department, to the suit.

News Leader 9 plans to obtain a copy of that motion from the Muscogee County Clerk of Superior and State Court's office.

In September 2016, the Thomas family alleged that the teen was body-slammed by Bryant Mosley, a behavioral specialist, hired to work by the AIM alternative school on Forrest Road.

The family's lawyers say the injuries brought on by that incident led to doctors having to amputate one of Montravious' legs.

Throughout the process, Mosley stated he had to "physically" restrain Thomas because of his behavior in class.

Ultimately, the Thomas family filed the lawsuit for $25 million in damages; a move that implicated district superintendent David Lewis, "Mentoring and Behavioral Services, LLC," the behavioral service company that contracted Mosley, and several other employees working for AIM the day of the incident.

Thomas' lawyers filed another motion recently, one that was stamped and filed into the Clerk's Office on March 26, 2018.

Thomas and his family, the plaintiffs, dropped their claims against several school district officials, in their official capacities. The family also dropped the Muscogee County School District as a defendant in the litigation.

Those still named in the lawsuit will remain defendants but only as individual citizens.

