Columbus police officer added to lawsuit after family says student was body slammed

Tuesday marks National Sibling Day! This is the day to celebrate your siblings.More >>
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division completed a month-long investigation targeting a methamphetamine dealer from the Teaver Road area.More >>
Attorneys representing a student reportedly body-slammed by a school district employee in 2016, will host a news conference to discuss the latest changes they plan to make in court.More >>
A national program was introduced to the Muscogee County School District Monday night during Monday night’s work session.More >>
The Democratic Women of Barbour County will host all Democratic governor candidates Tuesday.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >>
President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in latest White House departure.More >>
