Troup County Sheriff's Office search for escaped inmate

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - Troup County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped a prison work detail.

Officials say Lester Lee Roy Hughes failed to return to Troup County work release on April 8.

Hughes is now wanted for escape - misdemeanor.

If you know his location please call the Sheriff's Office at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.