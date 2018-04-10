Man wanted for questioning in LaGrange Dollar General shoplifting case

A man in LaGrange is wanted for questioning in a shoplifting case.

The shoplifting happened April 7 at Dollar General on Commerce Avenue. Police have released photos of the man.

If you have any information about his identity, please call Cpl. Wheeler at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

