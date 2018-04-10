Auburn University joins efforts to prevent state-wide internet attacks

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A statewide effort is underway in Alabama to prevent attacks over the internet.

Auburn University is hosting the final day of a forum where cyber leaders from across the country are gathering in hopes of finding an answer to this crisis.

This topic is also sparking a national conversation with cyber attacks happening at local and national levels.

“In real time we are monitoring those events and keeping track of the data associated with them," said cyber expert, Dr. Matthew Hundall.

Researchers say they keep track of cyber attacks across the world on a real-time map and millions of attacks happen by the day.

Mike McConnell, former U.S. Director of National Intelligence, says the time is now for institutions like Auburn University to push more students towards a cybersecurity degree.

“The greater need for the country is a higher level of security," said McConnell. "We have about 300,000 jobs open across the United States for which there are no cybersecurity skilled people to fill those jobs."

McConnell said universities across the nation are debating on what cybersecurity is and how to accredit a degree of nature. Auburn University and universities across the southeast hope to make the step in battling back against internet attacks.

“We have an issue at the national level and everyone needs to think about how to address this issue because it's of importance," said McConnell.

Researchers said simple steps can keep you away from becoming a target of an attack.

"Make sure you have good, strong passwords, good back up of your data, and in particular that your system software is up to date," said Hudnall.

