Dad returns from deployment and surprises son at South Columbus Elementary

A student at South Columbus Elementary School received a big surprise Tuesday.

Rodriguez Arrington got the surprise of a lifetime when his father unexpectedly showed up at his school after returning home from deployment. Rodriguez recognized his father from a distance and ran into his arms.

"I went to pick up Rodriguez’s father on yesterday and our kids had no idea that their dad came home from South Korea. I wanted to surprise him first because he's been giving me so much trouble. He’s back on track now,” says Rodriguez’s mother, Latekia Arrington.

Rodriguez’s father is an Army Specialist who had been deployed to South Korea since last June.

