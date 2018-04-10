Paddle South competition returns to Uptown Columbus

Paddle South returns to Uptown Columbus this weekend.

The national competition takes place Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

This year’s event features a freestyle kayaking competition where participants will flip in the air and perform tricks. The upcoming event marks the second year it has landed in Columbus. There will also be a Paddle Party Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. featuring DJ 03.

Admission to the Paddle Party is $25.

“It is so big that people in Columbus come out and support this competition. Not only do we have local athletes participating in the competition, we have local vendors out here that are selling their goods and selling their products,” says Maggie Reese of Yalla Public Relations.

Paddle South is family friendly and open to everyone.