New movie starring actress Melissa McCarthy to premiere at Auburn

Colgay Pride of Columbus hosted its 2nd annual Equality For All Candidate Forum at the Columbus Public Library Tuesday.More >>
The City of LaGrange has a new public services director.More >>
A state-wide effort is underway in Alabama to prevent attacks over the internet.More >>
Auburn students will get the chance to see the world premiere of a new movie starring actress Melissa McCarthy.More >>
Paddle South returns to Uptown Columbus this weekend.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
The head of LSU’s human resources department was placed on leave and retired hours later amid a 9NEWS Investigation.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
The personal attorney for Sumter County District Attorney Plez Hardin confirms Hardin was the subject of a federal investigation when he died Sunday.More >>
Police say Bernadette Clark faces charges for stealing flowers from graves across three counties.More >>
Shocking video at a high school basketball tournament in Savannah over the weekend appears to show a referee getting attacked.More >>
After a three week investigation, Hoover police officers arrested the founder of Acton Bowen Outreach Ministries Tuesday afternoon on child molestation charges.More >>
