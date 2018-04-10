New movie starring actress Melissa McCarthy to premiere at Auburn

Auburn University students will get the chance to see the world premiere of a new movie starring actress Melissa McCarthy.

Students showed their school spirit to land the premiere of “Life of the Party.” The movie is to be released this spring.

McCarthy, who is also a comedian, writer, and fashion designer, posted the following tweet a few days ago:

Get ready Auburn!!! LOTP is coming for you!!! Woohoo #LifeOfThePartyPremiere! https://t.co/WsrCC4vCCY — Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) April 6, 2018

There are details pending, but an April 30 date for the premiere has been mentioned.

A portion of the movie was filmed in Auburn.

