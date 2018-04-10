City of LaGrange selects new public services director

The City of LaGrange has a new public services director.

Dion Senn has been selected to take on the role immediately. As public service director, he will oversee the city’s vehicle maintenance, sanitation, wastewater, streets, and landscape divisions.

“Public Services is critical to our quality of life here in LaGrange,” stated City Manager Meg Kelsey. “These departments are not in the forefront of our minds, but they have a large impact. Dion brings vision and common sense to projects around town, broad expertise, and a proven commitment to strengthening city operations.”

“I am humbled and honored to serve the City in this new role,” said Senn. “I am excited to lead the hard-working and knowledgeable employees of the Public Services department.”

Senn has been a City of LaGrange employee for over 20 years. He holds a bachelor's degree from LaGrange College and several certifications.

