Columbus organization hosts its 2nd annual candidate forum

Colgay Pride of Columbus hosted its 2nd annual Equality For All Candidate Forum at the Columbus Public Library Tuesday.

Candidates for mayor of Columbus, city council, school board, and state office were part of the panel. The event was moderated by News Leader 9’s Cheryl Renee.

All candidates were given the opportunity to give a statement and were presented with questions afterward.

The following candidates were in attendance:

Columbus Mayor:

Zeph Baker

Skip Henderson

Charlie Roberts

Danny Arencibia

City Council:

Jeremy Hobbs

Juanita Upshaw

Tolli Strode (Representative)

Regina Libaroto (Representative)

Muscogee County School Board:

Kia Chambers

Naomi Buckner

Toyia Tucker

Dr. Eddie Obleton (Representative)

State Senate:

Valerie Haskins

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.