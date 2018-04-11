The Latest: Algerian radio says over 100 dead in plane crash - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

The Latest: Algerian radio says over 100 dead in plane crash

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) - The Latest on the crash of a military plane in Algeria (all times local):

10 a.m.

Algerian state radio says that more than 100 people were killed in a military plane crash southwest of the capital.

The radio report said the cause of the crash Wednesday near an air base in Boufarik remains unclear.

Algerian state news agency said the Soviet-designed Il-76 plane was headed for Bechar in southwest Algeria.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the crash.

Boufarik is located in northern Algeria some 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the capital, Algiers.

9:40 a.m.

Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.

The Algerie Presse service agency said the Iliouchine-type plane was headed for Bechar in southwest Algeria.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the crash. No death toll was immediately available.

Boufarik is located in northern Algeria, near the Mediterranean sea, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the capital, Algiers.

