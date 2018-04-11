Military Matters: Annual Best Ranger Competition returns to Ft. Benning

Fort Benning is a busy place this week as troops from all over the world are on post for the 35th annual Best Ranger Competition.

The competition began as a way to find the best two-man team in the Army.

Originally, only the three Ranger divisions competed, but in 1984 it was expanded to include teams from throughout the Army as a whole.

This year, 100 soldiers will undertake the grueling 62-hour non-stop competition.

They will be tested on their skills as a Ranger and their endurance as a soldier.

Only three men have ever been a repeat winner in the competition. Sergeant Paul Scurka won in 1985 and 1986, Master Sergeant Erik Turk won in 2010 and 2011, and Sergeant First Class Timothy Briggs took the title in 2013 and 2015, each with different partners each time.

The competition gets underway Friday, Apr. 13, and by Sunday, Apr. 15 we will know who this year’s best Rangers are.

