FIRST TO ALERT: Spring is showing off today! Forecast details here.

Today we're starting off cool but we'll see a great, spring afternoon with highs reaching the mid 70s under sunny skies. Thursday and Friday will both stay quiet and warm with highs reaching near 80.

Going into the weekend you can expect an increase in clouds on Saturday with rain possible late in the evening. Right now the coverage should stay low late Saturday, increasing as we go into the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday. Right now the best chance to see rain and storms should be after sunrise on Sunday into the afternoon hours.

Temperatures are warm Saturday but then they're expected to dive behind the rain. Sunday's highs should be near 70 with highs on Monday dropping to the mid 60s. Morning lows will also be on the cool side with temperatures starting in the low 40s Monday and Tuesday. Right now Tuesday morning could see some 30s. Sunshine returns as we get into next week, too.

WEATHER RADIO WEDNESDAY: Today from 10-2 pm ET Storm Team 9 will be at the Walgreens on Crawford Road in Phenix City. You can buy a weather radio there or bring one from home! We just ask that you bring or buy 3 AA batteries.

