Columbus mayoral candidate forum to be held at Canaan Baptist Church

There have been several chances so far to hear from those who want to lead Columbus, but if you have not yet had a chance to meet them, there is no need to worry.

Candidates in the Columbus mayoral race will once again meet for a forum, this one being held at Canaan Baptist Church Wednesday, Apr. 11.

The public is invited to come out and ask those running any questions they may have before voting.

The forum begins at 5 p.m. ET. Canaan Baptist Church is located at 2835 Branton Woods Dr. in Columbus.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.