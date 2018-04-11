SLIDESHOW: Send us your pics – It’s National Pet Day!

Just a day after National Sibling Day, Wednesday marks National Pet Day!

We celebrate our pets every day, but today we celebrate them even more. So make sure you give furry, or not-so-furry, friend a special treat today; they’ve earned it!

We want to see pictures of your pets. Email them to us at pix@wtvm.com.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.